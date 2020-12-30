‘Recovering Alcoholic’ Elton John Says Zoom Video Chats Have ‘Been A Lifesaver’

Zoom video chats are helping Elton John stay sober.

The video platform has exploded in popularity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and has become a go-to for businesses, schools and loved ones looking to connect.

RELATED: Elton John Dons A Santa Suit For Festive Christmas Message

John, 73, told Prince Harry and Meghan Markle how he uses Zoom for his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings on the premiere episode of the royals’ new “Archewell” podcast.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I’m a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday,” John shared. “I connect with friends who I’ve known for over 30 years in the program, and that’s great.”

RELATED: David Beckham Tells ‘Uncle’ Elton John To ‘Watch Out’

“If it hadn’t have been for Zoom I don’t know what we would’ve done, I really don’t. Without Zoom,” the iconic eight-time Grammy-winner concluded. “It’s been a lifesaver.”