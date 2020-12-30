Richard Donner Confirms He Will Return To Direct ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Richard Donner is still not too old for this s**t.

The 90-year-old director confirmed in a new interview with The Daily Telegraph that he will be returning to direct “Lethal Weapon 5”.

RELATED: Mel Gibson Promises ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Is ‘Absolutely On The Way’

“This is the final one. It’s both my privilege and duty to put it to bed. It’s exciting, actually… Hahaha! It’s the last one, I’ll promise you that,” Donner said.

In November, star Mel Gibson said that Donner would be back to helm the final film in the franchise.

“The man who was behind all that – the man who brought it to the screen and gave it the goodies is working on it right now: Richard Donner. He’s a legend,” he said during a “Good Morning America” appearance. “I don’t want to give away the plot on the script I read, but I found the plot had very strong relevance to some of the things that are happening today. I can say that.

He added, “But that was in January. History changes so fast… but yes, there’s been talk about it. There is something of a plan.”

RELATED: New ‘Lethal Weapon’ Sequel May Finally Be Getting Off The Ground

The cop action series, which stars Gibson and Danny Glover, was kicked off with the original film in 1987. It was followed by three sequels from 1989 to 1998, all directed by Donner.

A TV series based on the film franchise ran from 2016 to 2019.

Donner, who has also directed classics like “The Omen”, “Superman: The Movie” and “The Goonies”, most recently helmed the 2006 Bruce Willis action movie “16 Blocks”.