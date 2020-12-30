Candice Bergen To Guest Star As Ben’s Mom In Season 3 Of ‘The Conners’

“The Conners” is getting a big new guest star.

With the sitcom’s third season set to return on Jan. 13, the Conner family is welcoming Candice Bergen into their home.

The “Murphy Brown” and “Let Them All Talk” star will play Ben’s mom Barb, who is highly judgmental of her son’s relationship with Darlene.

She brings an air of superiority, though she is described by Deadline as “much more agreeable when she’s had a few drinks.”

Barb arrives in town after an unexpected death and “unveils shocking information from the past.”

In a preview of the episode, she describes the Conners’ house as, “Like one of those places they break into on that program ‘Cops’.”