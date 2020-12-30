Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Spanish Heritage Controversy, Insists She Hasn’t Done Anything Wrong: ‘It’s Very Surreal’

Hilaria Baldwin is having her say amid the controversy surrounding her and her Spanish heritage.

The star, who is married to Alec Baldwin, insisted in a tell-all New York Times piece that she’d been called Hilaria by family members for most of her life, despite it since being revealed that she was known as Hillary until at least 2009.

A Twitter user using the handle @Lenibriscoe began a thread on Dec. 21 which spoke about Baldwin’s accent and Boston upbringing.

Baldwin said of the controversy, “It’s very surreal. There is not something I’m doing wrong, and I think there is a difference between hiding and creating a boundary.”

“Today we have an opportunity to clarify for people who have been confused — and have been confused in some ways by people misrepresenting me,” she added of her decision to do the interview.

“One of the most important places to start is this idea of boundaries,” Baldwin went on.

“The things I have shared about myself are very clear,” she said. “I was born in Boston. I spent time in Boston and in Spain. My family now lives in Spain. I moved to New York when I was 19-years-old and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again. And now it seems like it’s not enough.”

Despite her love of Spain, Baldwin insisted it was not a topic she wanted to discuss publicly because she didn’t want to invade her parents’ privacy.

“I want to talk about the things I am passionate about,” she told the publication. “My intention is not to be an American TV personality. My intention is not to be a Spanish TV personality. My intention is to talk about health and fitness and being a mom.”

Spain “was something that was part of my father’s childhood,” Baldwin shared. “He would go there when he was younger and created these deep, deep, deep bonds and it was something that was part of my childhood. It was something my father introduced to my mother when they met, when they were pretty young.”

Baldwin revealed that she and her family would spend more time in Mallorca, Spain, growing up, which is where her family – her older brother Jeremy and their parents Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas – now lives.

“My family, this is where they’ve decided to spend their lives,” she said. “I guarantee you they are going to live there and they are going to die there. That’s their home and that’s because this is not something new, no one put a map up on the wall and threw a dart at it and said, ‘Oh, Spain sounds good.’”

Baldwin insisted she saw no wrongdoing in referring to her travel to Spain as “going home.”

“Home is where my parents are going to be,” she said of it not being misleading. “If my parents move to China, I am going to go to China and say, ‘I’m going home.’”

Baldwin said of why she chose to change her name to Hilaria, “You are entitled to your privacy. I am entitled to my privacy. People say, ‘No, you’re not entitled to your privacy because you married a famous person and you have Instagram.’ Well, that’s not really true.”