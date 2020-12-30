‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ Sneak Peek: Chandra Wilson, Leslie Jones And Tony Hawk

“Wheel of Fortune” is going Hollywood with the likes of “Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson, Leslie Jones and Tony Hawk.

ABC released a sneak peek for the upcoming premiere of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune”. The stars are competing to win $1 million for the charity of their choice. Jones, Wilson and Hawk will play for Feeding America, the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Feeding San Diego, respectively.

RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Diana Hawkins Is Stealing Hearts

Sneak Peek! Here’s a clip from Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airing Thursday, January 7th at 8/7c. Chandra Wilson, Leslie Jones, & Tony Hawk compete for $1M for their favorite charity!#ChandraWilson @GreysABC #GreysAnatomy @Lesdoggg @tonyhawk @WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/tiFFM7DxbA — Caterina Online (@Caterina_Online) December 30, 2020

Pat Sajak asks the contestants if they were ever mistaken for a fellow celebrity. Jones and Wilson quip, “Chris Rock.” Hawk, on the other hand, reveals he has been compared to “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

Other stars appearing include: Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”), Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), Drew Carey (“The Price is Right”), Rachael Leigh Cook (“Perception”), Robert Herjavec (“Shark Tank”), Jeannie Mai (“The Real”), Maria Menounos, Patton Oswalt (“A.P. Bio”), Alfonso Ribeiro (“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”), Sherri Shepherd (“Trial & Error”), ESPN’s Joe Tessitore and Constance Zimmer (“Unreal”).

RELATED: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Apologizes After Snapping

Leslie Jones, Chandra Wilson, and Tony Hawk. Photo: ABC/Christopher Willard

The premiere episode of “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” premieres Thursday, Jan. 7.