Rupert Grint Will ‘Never Say Never’ To Returning To The ‘Harry Potter’ Series

Don’t rule out more Harry Potter in Rupert Grint’s future.

The 32-year-old actor, who played Ron Weasley in the “Harry Potter” film series, spoke to ComicBook.com recently and was asked if he’d ever come back to the franchise.

“I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” Grint said.

“I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories,” he continued. “So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

Grint’s final appearance in the series came in “Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows – Part 2”. He has since gone on to star in a number of films and TV series, including the Apple TV+ series “Servant”, which has its second season premiere on Jan. 15.