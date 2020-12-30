Russell Wilson Shares Powerful Video Honouring Kobe Bryant And His Daughter Gigi

In an emotional video posted by Russell Wilson on Tuesday, the NFL quarterback thanked late basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna for inspiring him and so many others.

In the sobering video, Wilson walked into the empty Lumen Field stadium wearing Bryant’s jersey and iconic “Grinch”-style Nikes, with orchestral music playing in the background. The heartfelt message came two days after his team secured a spot in the playoffs, by capturing the NFC West title with a down-to-the-wire win over the Washington Football Team.

RELATED:Chadwick Boseman And Kobe Bryant Among Most-Liked Instagram Posts Of 2020

Reflecting on the challenges of a “difficult year” the 32-year-old said he realized, “nothing is promised,” but was optimistic about the future, “the good thing is, there is hope.”

“Your family means a lot to my family,” Russell said about the late NBA star who referred to himself as Black Mamba. “We love you all. For this game, we had to bring the Mamba mentality.”

Next month will mark a year since Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash.

RELATED:Ciara And Vanessa Bryant Enjoy Festive Skiing Trip: ‘The Slopes Ain’t Ready

The eight-time Pro Bowler and husband to singer Ciara shared that Kobe was on his mind during the final play of Sunday’s big game. Ciara and Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, posted a series of photos over the weekend of their recent ski getaway in Montana.

“This is what I really found out in 2020: Life is so much bigger than just this game,” Russell continued. “It comes down to our family, it comes down to our loved ones, it comes down to grace, it comes down to how we treat each and how we love one another.”

He added that he wanted to, like Kobe, inspire kids to dream, take risks and take a chance.