The Weeknd ‘Inspired’ By The Pandemic And Black Lives Matter Movement For New Album

The Weeknd has found more music inspiration than usual in 2020.

The Canadian-born singer caught up with TMRW and dished on how the Black Lives Matter movement, COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. Presidential Election have influenced his latest works.

“I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road,” The Weeknd said. “The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

“My natural singing voice was inspired and shaped by Ethiopian music,” the singer continued. “The older I got, I was exposed to more music, and my voice became a chameleon going into different characters with each album. By following my own path and breaking industry norms, it seems to be influencing others.”

The Weeknd also expressed his intentions with his latest album, After Hours.

“I was laser focused back then and I’m laser focused right now. This has been the story of my 20s.” he reflected. “I feel like I spent the last 10 years creating a sound and most of my career, I’ve either been running away from it or duplicating it. After Hours was the perfect piece of art for me to show my tenure in the industry.”