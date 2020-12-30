Billie Eilish Reveals She Had A ‘Mullet’ After Her Hair ‘Got Burnt Off’: ‘It Fell Out In Chunks’

Billie Eilish has a warning for fans about colouring their hair.

Eilish got involved with the share a photo trend on Instagram this week, with one social media user asking her to post a snap of “the most f**ked your hair’s been.”

The singer then shared a video of herself pulling at shorter strands of her hair.

She wrote, “Don’t trust just anyone who says they’re good with colour. My hair continued to fall out in chunks for the next two months after this.”

Credit: Instagram/Billie Eilish

Eilish added alongside another pic of her green hair, “These pieces were just all the hair that got burnt off that had grown back. While everyone thought I got a mullet.”

The musician, who is set to release her first documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”, has been speaking about her hair a lot recently.

“F**k you guys. Stop making fun of me, my god!” she recently laughed. “I’m f**king making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!”

She then revealed plans to change her hairstyle after her upcoming doc is released on Feb. 26, 2021.

“I’m changing it after the doc comes out,” Eilish said. “It’ll be the end of an era, I’ma give you a new era… I have announcements to make, I got some s**t to put out.”