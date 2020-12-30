Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Stokes Conspiracy Theories Over Nashville Bombing

Rascal Flatts frontman Gary LeVox refuses to outright state he is a conspiracy theorist, but his statements cut pretty close.

LeVox caught flack for suggesting the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville – which resulted in eight injuries and the death of the suspected perpetrator – was a sham. LeVox posted what has since been fact-checked as a doctored image of the bombing site, suggesting the bombing was suspect.

Sigh. Really Gary? Really? pic.twitter.com/qLraICvS3e — Big Rick In The Morning (@OnAirWithRick) December 28, 2020

“Nashville missile attack. The RV is in the left circle. The circle on the right is the impact site,” LeVox wrote. “Hmmm? It will be interesting to see what cover up happens with this c**p! Let’s see what they come up with.”

In a radio interview on Wednesday with “Big Rick in the Morning“. The Rascal Flatts star refused to label himself a conspiracy theorist or give the thumbs up to any one theory, but used some pretty familiar rhetoric.

“It doesn’t make sense to them, either,” he said of his friends in the military and law enforcement. “Everything in 2020’s been a cover-up… it’s been a whole year of questions.”

“Satan never sleeps,” LeVox added. “There’s just so much evil and so much craziness going on in this world right now. If you can pray, pray, ’cause this world needs a lot of it.”