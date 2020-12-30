Billy Joel Shares A Taste Of 5-Year-Old Daughter’s Impressive Singing Chops In Adorable Video

Billy Joel is one proud father.

To celebrate his eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel’s 35th birthday, the “Piano Man” icon, 71, shared a sweet rendition of “Happy Birthday” from his 5-year-old, Della.

While the clip was short, it’s safe to say little Della takes after her daddy – and her big sister who is also a singer, songwriter and pianist.

“Happy Birthday to our big sister @alexarayjoel. You have been singing us lullabies since we were born. We are so excited to finally get to sing to you on your birthday. We love you more than words can say!” Joel captioned the clip.

In response, Alexa Ray commented, “Aww My Little Diva!🕊Just caught that second and third pic in there too 😉 Love you, Rosebud. Thanks for serenading me.”

Joel shares Alexa Ray with his second wife, Christie Brinkley, 66. The singer was also married to his first wife Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, and his second wife Katie Lee from 2004 to 2010.

Following his divorce from Lee, Joel wed his current wife, Alexis Roderick, in 2015. In addition to Della, they also share daughter Remy, 3.

Brinkley also shared a birthday message to Alexa Ray on her special day, writing, “I love you more than you could ever imagine! 🎵🎶”