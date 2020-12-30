Christina Aguilera Covers Sarah McLachlan’s ‘I Will Remember You’

Christina Aguilera is singing farewell to 2020.

This week, Amazon Prime Video debuted its new annual comedy special, “Yearly Departed”, in which comedian Phoebe Robinson hosts a faux funeral for the year that was.

During the special, Aguilera gets behind a piano, wearing full funeral attire, to perform an epic cover of Sarah McLachlan’s classic “I Will Remember You”.

As she sings, she gets up on stage in front of an “In Memoriam” slideshow saying goodbye to all the things we lost in 2020, including hugs, vacations, common sense, handshakes and more.

Also featured in the special are Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Natasha Leggero, Shrill’s Patti Harrison, Natasha Rothwell, comedy writer Ziwe and Rachel Brosnahan.