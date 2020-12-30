Gabrielle Union Hits The Beach With Daughter Kaavia In Matching Neon Swimsuits

Gabrielle Union stepped out in style this week with her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia, both adorned in matching bright yellow swimsuits.

The adorable pair soaked up the rays, wearing the Mommy & Me swim set from Black-owned brand Genesis Swimwear ($155).

The 48-year-old captioned the sweet post: “Me and @kaaviajames 🖤🖤 #twinningwithmommy#Blackownedbusiness.”

RELATED:Gabrielle Union’s Stepdaughter Zaya Snaps Stunning Shots Of Actress For Magazine Cover

The actress wore her hair in braids and accessorized the plunging suit with a navy bucket hat.

“Too cute,” Taraji P. Henson commented, while Kerry Washington called the pair, “Precious!”

“Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, “You are just looking joyous and gorgeous!!!!”

RELATED:Gabrielle Union Says Stepdaughter Zaya Felt ‘Outed’ By The Internet Before Coming Out As Trans

Union and her husband Dwyane Wade welcomed Kaavia in 2018 via surrogate. Wade also shares three children — Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7, — with exes Siohvaughn Funches and Aja Metoyer.

Earlier this year Union brought attention to Zaya coming out as transgender in a touching Instagram post. The post was met with plenty of love and support from Union’s fans and fellow celebrities.

In December the “Bring It On” star joined Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Jenkins on their premiere episode of “Peace of Mind With Taraji” on Facebook Watch, and recalled the 13-year-old’s journey.

According to Union, the youngster felt the Internet outed her before she came out as transgender herself. “Zaya’s peace is nonnegotiable,” Union recalled. “As Zaya gathered more language, she was able to tell us about her identity. She was able to tell us about her sexuality. She was able to tell us ‘I’m trans.’ And she says, ‘I’ve come out a few times. I came out to my teacher in third grade, and then when you guys posted that picture of me in Chicago at my birthday party.’”

https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/1227310066254131200/