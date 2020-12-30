‘Jeopardy!’ Executive Producer Previews Alex Trebek’s Final Episodes

Viewers are getting ready to say goodbye to Alex Trebek.

The late game show host’s final episodes of “Jeopardy!” are set to air Monday, Jan. 4 through Friday, Jan. 8.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the show’s executive producer Mike Richards looks back on working with Trebek in his final year, and previews what’s in store for the last week of episodes featuring the TV icon.

Talking about first meeting Trebek before joining the show, Richards recalls, “I walked over and he was in his dressing room, and he’s exactly who you think he would be — kind, funny. My favourite part of that meeting was, he had just gotten back from a trip to England and he started to quiz me on the geography around the area he had been. I started laughing, and I said, ‘Is the great Alex Trebek actually quizzing me?’ And he wasn’t thinking of it that way, [but] he laughed, and he goes, ‘I guess he is.’ And that was him. He was always inquisitive, always asking questions, and he loved smart people. He loved everyone, but he really admired smart people.”

Richards also shares how energetic Trebek was in the final week of episodes he shot before his passing.

“He loved great games. [When] he would get to the end of the show, and he’d go, ‘Great game, I loved it. I hope you did too. We’ll see you next time,’ that was not manufactured. That was him jazzed. And he did, I believe, really like [current four-day champion] Brayden, because he was young and kind of interesting, and funny in his own way,” he says. “I could tell that [Trebek] very much enjoyed that young man, and that was fun to watch. I think that energized him. It was like, ‘That’s why I’m here. That’s why I’m putting myself through this.'”

The producer continues, “Those final five episodes, we shot three the first day and then two the second day, and they were great. You’ll watch them and you’ll go, ‘This guy’s as healthy as could be. This is not a sick person at all.’ He had that much willpower. And we knew how much he was fighting, and that’s what made the performance even more impressive.”

He adds, “And then one last thing I’ll share with you: On the second day of taping, what would end up being his final taping and the final time he was in the studio, I went to the door where [he exited] and said, ‘Hey, that was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.’ And he did not like to be complimented. That was kind of staring down the mouth of a great white when you’d do that, because he really didn’t like that. But I had to say it, because it was the most incredible thing I’d ever seen. And he was exhausted, obviously, and he looks up and he goes, ‘Thank you.’ He knew what he had done and appreciated the fact that we all knew what he had done. So those last two days are very special, and I’ll never forget them.”

Trebek passed away from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8. He was 80.