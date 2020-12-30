YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Son One Year After His Death

Brittani Boren Leach is mourning her son one year after his tragic passing.

On the anniversary of her infant son Crew’s death, the YouTuber took to Instagram sharing a heartbreaking tribute to her little one.

“One year ago I held your hand for the last time and kissed your bald head as tears poured from my eyes. One year ago I rode down the halls next [to] you as people paid tribute to your life as a hero. One year ago I said ‘Goodbye for now’ outside of OR doors,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself holding his little hat. “One year ago I walked out of a hospital with aching empty arms and a shattered heart.”

Boren Leach later explained the meaning behind her new tattoo, a tiny cardinal on her right hand.

“I’m strong because I have to be, but today I don’t want to be,” she explained. “Sometimes I cry out to God and beg him to let me hold you one more time. But God knows my work here isn’t done, so he sends a Cardinal to comfort my heart until I can hold you again. Every time I look down at this tiny Cardinal, it will be a reminder that you are always with me.”

“I miss you, Crew,” she concluded. “And every day is just one more day closer to you.”

Boren Leach and her husband Jeff Leach shared the news of Crew’s passing last year, explaining he was 3-months-old he was found unresponsive after a nap. Days later, the parents made the decision to remove him from life support.

The couple have five children and most recently welcomed a son, Cole, in November.