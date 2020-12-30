Ayesha Curry Shares Adorable Blooper From Video Family Recorded For Steph Curry

Ayesha Curry and her kids had to do retake over retake of this adorable video message to NBA superstar Steph Curry.

Ayesha shared on Instagram a Christmas Day Game video the family recorded for Steph. Unfortunately, the couple’s youngest had a little trouble delivering the line. To be fair, baby Canon W. Jack is only 2-years-old.

“We recorded a Christmas Day Game video for @stephencurry30 last week,” she wrote in the caption. “And definitely had to do it like 20 times… CANON JACK!!! (the girls’ faces at the end have me rolling).”

Back in September, Ayesha dished to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about how Steph stepped up to help with the kids’ learning from home.

“Stephen has really stepped in with the education and their schooling and I’m OK with that,” Ayesha told the “American Idol” alum. “Because I said, you know, ‘I birthed them so now you can birth and nurture their education.'”

“He’s making up for lost time to be quite frank,” she added. “Because he would sleep through all the diaper changes in the late nights when they were babies so now this is his strong suit.”

Ayesha and Steph share three children: daughters Riley Elizabeth Curry, 8, and Ryan Carson Curry, 5, and son Canon.