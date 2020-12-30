Jada Pinkett Smith Won’t Lend Money To Loved Ones: ‘That Turns Into A Lot Of Problems’

Jada Pinkett Smith prefers to give gifts over loans.

On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk”, the actress talks with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris about dealing with awkward situations.

Among those that came up during the conversation was the issue of what to do when a loved one asks to borrow money.

“You should be able to answer that,” Banfield-Norris joked.

“For people like us, who came from backgrounds were we didn’t have much, don’t feel guilty,” Pinkett Smith responded. “I spent so many years feeling guilty and my guilt made me feel like I owed everybody and I wasn’t allowed to say, ‘no.’ And that’s just not true, right?”

She then explained that she “came up with a couple of rules” whenever the issue comes up.

“First of all, I don’t lend money,” she said. “I only give money that I am willing to give like, ‘this is a gift.’ I do not lend money because that turns into a lot of problems, just as far of the expectation of people paying you back or what have you.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “So I tend to not give where I can’t just say, ‘here’s a gift to you.’ Specifically people who are close to me, ‘cuz I’m not trying to have fallouts over money.”

The actress added that she’ll only offer financial help to people “ready for that help.”

Explaining what she meant, she said, “So it’s like, somebody’s like, ‘I want a new house,’ but they don’t have a job to support the house they’re trying to buy,” she said. “It’s like, well, you’re not ready for that. So I’m not about to help you get into something that ultimately is going to make more difficulty for you, right? And so, I really had to look at that. So I’ve also learned to help people with resources, with education.”

Finally, Pinkett Smith’s main advice was “don’t feel guilty just because we got our grind on. You don’t own nobody nothing.”

She added, “And people will make you feel like, ‘You owe me. I was standing next to you. I grew up in the house with you. I did this and that with you I knew you when.’ And at the end of the day, you don’t owe nobody nothing.”