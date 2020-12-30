Eminem Says ‘Hip Hop Went Through Too Many’ Evolutions To Crown A ‘Best Rapper Of All-Time’

Eminem explains why the conversation of the greatest rapper of all-time is not so simple.

The star caught up with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe following the surprise release of Music to Be Murdered By – Side B. Discussing the greatest rappers of all-time, Slim Shady argued that hip-hop has undergone too many evolutions in too short a time to truly crown an overall G.O.A.T.

“Hip hop [has] went through too many different transitions for anyone really to be the best rapper of all-time,” Eminem told Lowe while acknowledging rap pioneer Rakim. “It’s evolved. Now people are doing things with flows that I never could have seen happening.”

“But at the same time, rappers from that era meant so much more to that era, just because there were so many innovators and there were so many rappers,” he continued.

The legendary rapper continued to reminisce on what he described as “the golden era of hip-hop.”

“You’d never heard it before,” Marshall remarked. “I know that I saw and heard a lot of people say that it wasn’t going to be anything. You know what I’m saying? Like it wasn’t going to last or whatever. Here we are what, 40, 50 years later? It’s crazy. And it’s the biggest music. If I’m not mistaken, it’s the biggest genre.”

Eminem also listed some of his favourite current artists – Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Kendrick Lamar, and Joyner Lucas – and golden era favourites, including: Tupac, Rakim and KRS-One.