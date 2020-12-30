Armie Hammer Quarantines In The Cayman Islands Before Finally Reuniting With His Kids

Armie Hammer is reuniting with his family in the Cayman Islands, according to recent Instagram posts from the star.

The “Call Me By Your Name” actor shared a snap at the Miami airport on Friday, awaiting a flight to the Caribbean Island, Grand Cayman, where his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers and two kids are currently living.

On Tuesday, Hammer posted a photo to his Instagram Stories, holding a drink up against a backdrop of Seven Mile Beach, just a few miles from where Chambers is based.

Photo: Courtesy of Armie Hammer/Instagram Stories

“Good things on the horizon,” he wrote. “5 days of quarantine left.”

COVID-19 regulations in the Cayman Islands state all travellers entering the island must quarantine for a 14-day period and receive a negative test result. ET Canada has reached out to Hammer’s rep for comment on the actor’s trip to Grand Cayman.

The actor also posted a short video to his feed taking a sip of the drink, “this one’s for you guys! Thanks very much,” captioned: “Cheers to everyone who made it almost all the way thru 2020… we got this guys! Home stretch!”

The day after Christmas, Chambers posted sweet photos of her children meeting Santa Claus at their hotel.

After 10 years of marriage the couple split in July 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic where they quarantined on the island. Hammer returned to Los Angeles over the summer and has been trying to get his children, Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3, to return to live in the U.S., with no success.

The “Social Network” star filed for joint custody in October, requesting that Elizabeth return to the United States in order to arrange a custody schedule, however according to court docs obtained by The Blast, the actor’s lawyers said he has not seen the children “in several months now.”

In court docs obtained by ET, the couple was ordered by the LA Superior Court to attend, whether virtually or in person, a mediation on Dec. 20, to discuss any disagreements about the custody and/or visitation of their children. A mediator will meet with them to assist in developing a parenting plan that is in the best interest of the children and mutually agreeable to both parties.