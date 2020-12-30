Ray Liotta Announces Engagement To Jacy Nittolo: ‘Christmas Wishes Do Come True’

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo are heading to the altar!

On Tuesday, the “Goodfellas” star, 66, took to Instagram to announce that he asked his longtime girlfriend to be his bride — and she said yes.

“Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” wrote Liotta in the caption to a photo he shared, of himself and his beaming fiancée standing in front of a Christmas tree.

RELATED: Ray Liotta Almost Turned Down Role In ‘Shades Of Blue’ Because Of Jennifer Lopez ‘Diva’ Rumours

This will be the second marriage for Liotta, who was previously wed to actress actress Michelle Grace from 1997 to 2004. The exes share daughter Karsen Liotta, 22.

According to NJ.com, Nittolo, 46, has four children.

Liotta will next be seen in “The Many Saints of Newark”, the highly anticipated “Sopranos” prequel movie, set to debut in March.