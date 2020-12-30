Adolfo Quiñones, Aka Shabba-Doo, ‘Breakin” Star, Dead At 65

The dance community is mourning the death of “Breakin'” star Adolfo Quiñones, aka Shabba-Doo.
Toni Basil, who co-founded The Lockers group that helped popularize street dance in the 1970s, shared the news of Quiñones’ death on social media on Wednesday. A native of Chicago, Quiñones was an innovator of the dance style that became known as “locking,” and played Ozone in the hit breakdancing films “Breakin'” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo”, which both came out in 1984.
“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quiñones,” Basil wrote. “In this difficult time we are requesting privacy.”
In addition to film and television roles, Quiñones also served as a choreographer to popular artists like Lionel Richie, Madonna, and Luther Vandross, and was a primary dancer and main choreographer for Madonna’s “Who’s That Girl?” Tour in 1987.
Sheila E and Ice-T also mourned Quiñones’ death on Twitter, with Sheila writing, “I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba doo. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo.”
I just heard I’ve lost another friend Shabba do. A great Hiphop dancer. We toured together w/ Lionel Richie 1983. Gosh, Rest In Peace my brother. @officialshabbadoo @Shabba_Doo pic.twitter.com/YntRWT1t55
Ice-T shared a video compilation of Quiñones dancing, tweeting, “I just lost ANOTHER close friend… SHABBA-DO. LA dance legend. You may know from the Breakin Movies.. Has passed away… FF**K 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE.”
I just lost ANOTHER close friend… SHABBA-DO. LA dance legend. You may know from the Breakin Movies.. Has passed away… FFUCK 2020 SHABBA-DOO MONTAGE https://t.co/x57MVFwV90
See more tributes from Quiñones’ famous friends and fans below:
No!! #AdolfoQuinones aka #ShabbaDoo A dance #Legend lost! A true dance pioneer! I’m so saddened by this news and I’m so very sorry Toni for your loss, the #Lockers, his loved ones and especially his family! Stay safe. ❤️❤️❤️. #SoulTrain #ElectricBoogaloo #HipHop #LEGENDARY https://t.co/coNS07aT1R
Rest in Peace! Thank you for inspiring me to lock🥲 #ShabbaDoo pic.twitter.com/HygyIk3Vuv
This year is too much. 💔🙏🏽🕊 RIP @Shabba_Doo #legend https://t.co/MkrXcrfwzZ
– Oh, no! 😭😭😭 #RIP #ShabbaDoo 💔💔💔 https://t.co/GjJTORR3if
#RIP #ShabbaDoo !!! #HipHop has lost ANOTHER one! Condolences to his friends and family SMH…. @llcoolj @FINALLEVEL @DJCHUBBYCHUB @DJJS1 @DJPaulyD @MrChuckD @305MAYOR https://t.co/d6UK1R40rs
You couldn’t let us get 2 days, huh, 2020? You’re gonna keep crushing us right to the very end, huh? #RIPShabbadoo Oh the crush I had on him… #Ozone #Breakin #Breakin2ElectricBoogaloohttps://t.co/k4tA7sDZS9
Damn, Shabba Doo. RIP. So sad to see so many of our foundational dancers passing this year. pic.twitter.com/K2ZBT5rYKk
