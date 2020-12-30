Adolfo Quiñones, Aka Shabba-Doo, ‘Breakin” Star, Dead At 65

The dance community is mourning the death of “Breakin'” star Adolfo Quiñones, aka Shabba-Doo.

Toni Basil, who co-founded The Lockers group that helped popularize street dance in the 1970s, shared the news of Quiñones’ death on social media on Wednesday. A native of Chicago, Quiñones was an innovator of the dance style that became known as “locking,” and played Ozone in the hit breakdancing films “Breakin'” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo”, which both came out in 1984.

“It is with extreme sadness The Lockers family announces the unexpected passing of our beloved Adolfo Shabba-Doo Quiñones,” Basil wrote. “In this difficult time we are requesting privacy.”