‘Justice League’ Star Ray Fisher Slams DC Films Head As ‘Dangerous Enabler,’ Won’t Return As Cyborg

While WarnerMedia may have concluded its internal investigation into “Justice League” star Ray Fisher’s allegations of mistreatment while filming the 2017 movie, his battle with the media giant is apparently far from over.

During the summer, Fisher levelled a number of allegations against Joss Whedon, who stepped in to complete filming after original director Zack Snyder stepped down to deal with a family tragedy.

Fisher accused Whedon of creating a “toxic” atmosphere on the set, and behaving in a manner he found to be “gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable.”

RELATED: Investigation Launched After ‘Justice League’ Actor Ray Fisher Accuses DC Executive Of Threatening Him Over Joss Whedon Grievances

On Wednesday, Fisher singled out a new target: Walter Hamada, president of Warner Bros. Pictures’ DC Movies.

“Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler,” Fisher wrote on Twitter, pointing to Hamada’s alleged “lies” and a September article in The Hollywood Reporter in which the studio accused him of not cooperating with the investigation.

Fisher completed his tweet by declaring his refusal to “participate in any production associated” with Hamada.

Walter Hamada is the most dangerous kind of enabler. His lies, and WB PR’s failed Sept 4th hit-piece, sought to undermine the very real issues of the Justice League investigation. I will not participate in any production associated with him. A>Ehttps://t.co/07OJ74PJra — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) December 30, 2020

Earlier this month, Variety reported that WarnerMedia’s investigation into Fisher’s allegations had completed.

“WarnerMedia’s investigation into the ‘Justice League’ movie has concluded and remedial action has been taken,” reads WarnerMedia’s statement; according to Variety, a rep “declined to give further details” as to what that “remedial action” was.