Alison Brie Admits To ‘Peeing’ In Her ‘Girdle’ On The Set Of ‘Mad Men’

Alison Brie has some hilarious on-set stories from her time on “Mad Men”.

The actress, 38, joined Justin Long on his hit podcast, “Life Is Short”, and spilled on her “peeing incident” while heading to the set of the acclaimed series. Brie famously played Trudy Vogel on the drama, which was set in the 1960s.

“On ‘Mad Men’ once there was a peeing incident… because we wore girdles, which you probably don’t understand what a girdle is, but it’s basically like biker shorts that go all the way up to our ribs, and it’s like time-period appropriate,” she recalled.

And while girdles have a small hole in them for washroom purposes, Brie just never got the hang of them.

“I didn’t know, for the first season of ‘Mad Men’, that you weren’t really supposed to wear underwear under them, because they are underwear,” Brie explained.

“So I was rushing to set… ‘Mad Men’ was my first real job so I didn’t ever want to be the problem person… So I rushed to the bathroom .. [I] tried to pull the hole open, but I didn’t pull my underwear to the side so I’m peeing and not hearing it hit the bowl and then I just feel warmth.”

Thankfully, it was an easy fix for the “Glow” star, explaining that she “just dabbed it with a bunch of toilet paper” and returned to set “because they’re waiting on me… I don’t want to lose my job.”

Listen to the full episode below: