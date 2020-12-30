Logan Paul Hit With $3M Lawsuit Following 2017’s Controversial ‘Suicide Forest’ Video

BELAIR, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Logan Paul attends Ignite International Brands, Ltd. Introduces Ignite Vodka With it's Annual Valentine's Party on February 13, 2020 in Belair, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Ignite International Brands, Ltd.)

Logan Paul is being sued for $3 million by production company Planeless Pictures.

The lawsuit comes three years after the YouTuber, 25, shared a video from the “Suicide Forest” in Japan which appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim.

According to the court documents obtained by People, Planeless Pictures wants to be reimbursed for the $3 million licensing deal that was killed after the controversy generated by Paul’s video.

The company claims, as TMZ reports, they signed a deal in 2016 to create a film, titled “Airplane Mode”, starring Paul and a number of YouTubers as a fictionalized versions of themselves.

After Paul posted the graphic video filmed in Aokigahara, the forest that is nicknamed the “suicide forest” due to the high number of suicides that occur there, the contract was nullified.

The suit alleges that Paul “knew that the broadcast of the suicide would have a substantial impact on his followers and would also have a serious adverse impact on Planeless.”

In addition, Planeless contends that Paul “intended to take advantage of the substantial anticipated exposure that the broadcast of the suicide would generate and thus enhance Paul’s celebrity and acted in reckless disregard for the adverse consequences that he knew would result to Planeless.”

Less than a year after Paul posted the video, Google terminated its relationship with the production company and refused to distribute “Airplane Mode”; as a result, Planeless never received the $3.5 million compensation that Google was contractually obligated to pay.

The company is suing for Paul to pay Planeless that $3.5 million; Paul has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit.

