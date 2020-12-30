Stephen King Drowned In Twitter Mockery For Not Recognizing ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells

Fans have been taking to social media to mourn the death of “Gilligan’s Island” star Dawn Wells, who passed away at age 82 on Wednesday. According to a rep for the late actress — who played Mary Ann on the iconic sitcom — she passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Among those to pay tribute on Twitter was writer Chris Nashawaty, who wrote simply “RIP” along with a photo of the late actress in character on the show.

RELATED: Dawn Wells, Star Of ‘Gilligan’s Island’, Dies Of Complications From COVID-19 At 82

Nashawaty’s tweet was met with a response by famed author Stephen King, who apparently has never see “Gilligan’s Island”.

“Who is this?” wrote King.

Who is this? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 30, 2020

Given that King’s books are typically bursting with pop-culture references, Twitter users were amazed that he had no familiarity with one of the most famous sitcoms of all time.

As a result, the “Master of Horror” was buried in a deluge of Twitter mockery; here’s a sampling:

Just sit right back and I'll tell the tale …. — Joe Lewin (@JoeLewin223) December 30, 2020

The coconut phone operator 😉 — ɹɐɯo (@oMar_oNe) December 30, 2020

who hacked stephen kings twitter? is nothing sacred? — 💙diamond💙 (@Diamond__Greene) December 30, 2020

Maybe Stephen King has never been asked the question, "Ginger or Mary Ann?" It could be an obsession of a character in one of his novels. — Simbo the Dog@ (@SambaSalsa2) December 30, 2020

You're kidding, right? Stephen King, the master of the cultural reference? Does not recognize Maryann from Gilligan's Island? Makes me wonder if all the times I've read The Stand were a fool's errand! — His emotional needs, frankly, are irrelevant. (@betty1937) December 30, 2020

You don't know, Mr King, well….

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale

a tale of a fateful trip,

that started from this tropic port,

aboard this tiny ship.

It's Maryanne — I'llrunawaywithyou (@NYCisonfire) December 30, 2020

Sir, surely you jest! 😲 — Jᴇғғ Aᴅᴀᴍs ♪ (@jeffadamsmusic) December 30, 2020

What? The Lord-God-King of pop culture references doesn't recognize Mary Ann/Dawn Wells on sight? You'd think the bamboo would have given it away… — Uncle D.L. (@VeryHeavyUncle) December 30, 2020