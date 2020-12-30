Stephen King Drowned In Twitter Mockery For Not Recognizing ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Dawn Wells

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File/CPImages
Fans have been taking to social media to mourn the death of “Gilligan’s Island” star Dawn Wells, who passed away at age 82 on Wednesday. According to a rep for the late actress — who played Mary Ann on the iconic sitcom — she passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Among those to pay tribute on Twitter was writer Chris Nashawaty, who wrote simply “RIP” along with a photo of the late actress in character on the show.

Nashawaty’s tweet was met with a response by famed author Stephen King, who apparently has never see “Gilligan’s Island”.

“Who is this?” wrote King.

Given that King’s books are typically bursting with pop-culture references, Twitter users were amazed that he had no familiarity with one of the most famous sitcoms of all time.

As a result, the “Master of Horror” was buried in a deluge of Twitter mockery; here’s a sampling:

 

