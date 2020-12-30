Chris Rock Reveals He’s In Therapy 7 Hours A Week Since The Pandemic Began

Chris Rock is getting serious about therapy.

In an upcoming interview with “CBS Sunday Morning”, the “Fargo” star tells Gayle King that he’s been going to therapy for awhile, but increased the frequency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a preview of the interview in People, Rock revealed that he’s been undergoing therapy about seven hours a week.

“You have to tell the truth,” he said of therapy. “You have to tell — you have to go into therapy prepared to tell the worst part of yourself every week, you know?”

All that work has paid off, and he said he’s come to learn a lot about himself in therapy.

“I learned that I could be very hard on myself,” he said. “Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax. And I need to listen, I need to take chances.”

Chris Rock’s “CBS Sunday Morning” interview will air Sunday, Jan. 3.

Meanwhile, check out a sneak peek in which King asks Rock to address “trepidation” in the Black community about receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m gonna put this this way,” Rock begins. “Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes. Do I know what’s in Tylenol? I don’t know what’s in Tylenol, Gayle! I just know my headache is gone. Do I know what’s in a Big Mac, Gayle? No, I just know it’s delicious.”