Lamar Odom Claims His Ex-Girlfriend Sabrina Parr Is Holding His Social Media Accounts ‘Hostage’

Lamar Odom is making new accusations against his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Parr.

The former basketball pro, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to claim Parr has been holding his social media accounts, among other things, “hostage.”

“My social media platforms are being held hostage by my ex and we are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter,” he shared on Instagram. “Sabrina stop.”

“You have hacked my social media every few months. Your receipts are no good, that’s from a year ago,” Odom continued. “I’ve recently begged you to release my password. I can only post using the phone you set up — you don’t want me to expose you. So stop. Give me my password and my passport.”

In his caption, Odom pleaded with Parr, “No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over. You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best ❤️.”

Parr since responded to Odom’s claims. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, the 33-year-old wrote, “I find these accusations from Lamar and whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing. We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while. I’ve [chosen] to move in silence about the situation and I suggest you do the same. We both know the truth and I can assure you no truth is being told on their end.”

“Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace and silence.”

Parr later shared, and promptly deleted, screenshots of emails that are alleged from Odom and his team, showing conversations about how to reset Odom’s access to his social media accounts.

Fans believed the pair were back together last month after calling off their engagement in November. They have since been spotted on vacation together.