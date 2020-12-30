‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Janet Hubert Slams Lori Loughlin’s Short Prison Sentence

Janet Hubert is using Lori Loughlin’s release from prison to make a point.

On Monday, the “Full House” star was released from a federal prison in California, completing a two-month sentence after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Hubert, best known as the first of two actresses to play Aunt Viv on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, took to Twitter on the day of Loughlin’s release to offer her opinion.

“So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc. Lori Loughlin …I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison,” she tweeted, accompanying a GIF of her “Fresh Prince” character looking incredulous.

“Hmmmm…oh to be white, blond, and privileged!” Hubert added. “No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified!”

Responding to a comment of agreement, Hubert wrote, “There are many white parents who are p***ed as well. College is expensive and hard to get in. We have to start really pushing back. College should be free anyway.”

In a followup tweet, Hubert wrote of a Black woman serving a five-year sentence “for just using a different address to put her child in a better school.”