‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’

By Brent Furdyk.

©Parade Deck Films/courtesy Everett Collection.
©Parade Deck Films/courtesy Everett Collection.

“Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings is offering an apology for some past behaviour he says he’s not proud of.

On Wednesday, the legendary contestant — who’ll soon be seen as interim host of “Jeopardy!” as well as on the upcoming ABC game show “The Chase” — took to Twitter to apologize for some “unartful and insensitive things” he’s tweeted in the past.

In a series of followup tweets, he explained himself.

One person who’s been relentless in taking Jennings to task is “Community” star — and “Jeopardy!” star Yvette Nicole Brown.

RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Names Ken Jennings As First Interim Host

When Jennings was announced as interim host after the death of Alex Trebek, Brown shared her brief opinion: “Nope.”

She also shared one of those “failed jokes” that Jennings apologized for; as advertised, it is indeed offensive.

 

Jennings’ first episode as interim “Jeopardy!” host airs on Jan. 11.

In the meantime, Trebek’s final episodes will air next week, from Jan. 4-8.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP