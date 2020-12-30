‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ken Jennings Apologizes For ‘Insensitive’ Tweets: ‘I Screwed Up’

“Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings is offering an apology for some past behaviour he says he’s not proud of.

On Wednesday, the legendary contestant — who’ll soon be seen as interim host of “Jeopardy!” as well as on the upcoming ABC game show “The Chase” — took to Twitter to apologize for some “unartful and insensitive things” he’s tweeted in the past.

Hey, I just wanted to own up to the fact that over the years on Twitter, I've definitely tweeted some unartful and insensitive things. Sometimes they worked as jokes in my head and I was dismayed to see how they read on screen. 1/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

In a series of followup tweets, he explained himself.

But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I've ever posted here. Not at all! 3/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

If 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we should be kinder to one another. I look forward to heading into 2021 with that in mind. 5/x — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) December 30, 2020

One person who’s been relentless in taking Jennings to task is “Community” star — and “Jeopardy!” star Yvette Nicole Brown.

When Jennings was announced as interim host after the death of Alex Trebek, Brown shared her brief opinion: “Nope.”

She also shared one of those “failed jokes” that Jennings apologized for; as advertised, it is indeed offensive.

Riddle me this: the callous tweet below by @KenJennings has been up for SIX years. A lot of folks commented on it. Many were hurt by it. He even engaged with a few. But he didn’t delete the tweet until THIS week after he’s announced as interim @Jeopardy host. Why now? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2JfAZxW64P — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 26, 2020

Jennings’ first episode as interim “Jeopardy!” host airs on Jan. 11.

In the meantime, Trebek’s final episodes will air next week, from Jan. 4-8.