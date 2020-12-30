Hugh Jackman is one celebrity who doesn’t take himself too seriously.

The Australian actor, 52, demonstrated that when he shared a video on Instagram Wednesday, which he declared to be “one of my most embarrassing bloopers — ever.”

The video, seemingly an outtake from a commercial spot for his Laughing Man Coffee company.

“I’m Hugh Jackman by the way… just in case you didn’t recognize me,” he says into the camera before bursting into laughter as he cracks himself up.

“Sorry,” he says, laughing. “I don’t know why I did that. Let’s do it again.”