Celine Dion’s Son, Rene-Charles Angelil, Debuts A New Bearded Look, Promises New Music Coming

Céline Dion’s son is sporting a cool new look.

On Tuesday, René-Charles Angélil — eldest son of the “My Heart Will Go On” singer and late husband René Angélil — took to Instagram to share a photo.

In the pic, the 19-year-old is wearing a black Supreme cap and sporting a beard.

“New music on the way. Be ready. #CasiNo.5,” he wrote in the caption.

For those not in the know, Angélil is following in his mother’s footsteps by embarking on a career in music. Unlike his mom, he’s not a singer, but a rapper who goes by the name Big Tip.

Releasing his music on SoundCloud, Angélil made quite a debut back in 2018.

As the Montreal Gazette reported at the time, he released his first two songs on SoundCloud without telling his mother — until they hit No. 1 and No. 2 on the SoundCloud Canadian R&B charts.

“It’s kind of messed up, honestly,” Angélil told the Gazette of secretly releasing his music behind his famous mother’s back.

“I played it to her for the first time. I just felt like keeping it on the low,” he explained. “But she loved it. She was just kind of stunned at first, because she’d never heard anything from me. It was kind of a weird conversation: ‘Ma, I’m No. 1 and No. 2 on the charts right now.’ She was like: ‘Why didn’t you tell me first?’ But she’s very supportive of my passion for this.”

As he hinted in his Instagram post, fans of Big Tip can expect some new music coming soon.