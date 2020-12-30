Dr. Drew Clarifies Tweet Declaring He Was ‘Wishing For COVID’ Prior To Testing Positive

Dr. Drew Pinsky is clarifying some comments he made on Twitter that left some thinking he was wishing to be infected with the coronavirus.

On Monday, the “Celebrity Rehab” host tweeted about some apparently awful symptoms he was experiencing.

“Wishing for Covid since this virus is not fun,” he wrote.

After three days of fever and the Zelenko protocol plus steroids, feeling better and getting another test for flu and Covid! Goodtimes. Wishing for Covid since this virus is not fun. Stay well, wear a mask! https://t.co/NoMlwOifuu — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) December 28, 2020

When one of his Twitter followers questioned that comment, Pinsky fired back.

“I beg your pardon,” he responded. “Hoping for COVID so I achieve immunity and can go back out to take care of COVID patients without risking getting sick and taking up another hospital bed.”

I beg your pardon. Hoping for COVID so I achieve immunity and can go back out to take care of COVID patients without risking getting sick and taking up another hospital bed. https://t.co/jXnY7ZR47a — Dr. Drew (@drdrew) December 28, 2020

Pinsky subsequently revealed that he got his wish, and had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Pinsky shared a video in which he elaborated even further.

“I put out on Twitter that I was thankful to get or wishing for a COVID positive test,” he said. “If I did not have COVID, I had acute lymphocytic leukemia, which I did not want to have, because that’s the only thing that would do what was happening to me.”

He continued, “So COVID would explain the whole thing nicely. And we have so many good treatments now for COVID, so I was hoping for that. And I look forward to the immunity on the other side of this.”

Pinsky also pointed out that he’d been quarantined away from his wife, and confirmed that “COVID’s no fun. I don’t recommend it. It was miserable.”