America Ferrera Reflects On Motherhood During The Pandemic In 2020 Review Post

With just two days left in 2020, America Ferrera is reflecting on becoming a mother of two during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Global’s “Superstore” actress shared her year in review along with a throwback pregnancy pic on Instagram on Wednesday.

“This was the year I had my baby girl during a pandemic, learned to mother two children at once (during a pandemic), pumped a lot of breast milk while exhausted out of my mind,” she wrote.

Ferrera, 36, and her husband Ryan Piers Williams, 38, are parents to a 2-year-old son, Sebastian, and 7-month-old daughter, Lucia.

The year also found Ferrera spending “very little time” with her husband, but the couple did get a chance to sneak away to celebrate their 15-year anniversary.

Other memories included participating in her last table read for “Superstore”, and her last time voicing the character Astrid the Viking in the animated film, “How to Train Your Dragon”. On a happier note, Ferrera encouraged voter participation this year, and launched She Se Puede “with an incredible gang of Powerhouse Latinas!”

“You were a worthy challenger,” she wrote in closing of the year 2020. “I never liked you girl but I respected you, and above all, I’m grateful grateful grateful for the good you gave me- health & safety, time with my family, a deep appreciation for community and brighter days ahead.”

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Superstore’: Ben Feldman, EPs on Season 6, America Ferrera’s Farewell

How America Ferrera Turned Her Latinx Identity Into a ‘Super Power’

Kamala Harris, America Ferrera & Becky G on the Need to Vote