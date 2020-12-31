Mike Tyson Takes Handful Of Magic Mushrooms On Logan Paul’s Podcast

Mike Tyson has no problem downing large doses of psychedelic drugs.

Appearing on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive Podcast”, the boxer happily ate four grams of mushrooms and said that the drugs should be made legal for recreational use.

“Mike, you would eat this amount as a daily dose?” asked Paul’s co-host Mike Majlak.

“I’m just getting ready to shove it down,” Tyson said, before being handed the mushrooms.

Shoving the entire load in his mouth, Tyson gave the co-hosts a thumbs up while chewing.

When another guest said, “He used to do drugs,” Tyson responded, “No s**t.”

He also talked about Paul’s upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather, warning the YouTuber, “Floyd’s going to beat [your] f**king a**.”