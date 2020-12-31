Eminem Shares Reaction To ‘SNL’ Christmas-Themed ‘Stan’ Parody: ‘The Whole Thing Was Great’

Eminem was impressed with Pete Davidson’s parody of him.

This week, appearing on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music show, the rapper was asked about Davidson’s recent Santa-themed parody of his song “Stan” on Global’s “Saturday Night Live”.

“I remember they sent me the lyrics to it and I was reading them on paper and I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if this is going to be that good,’” he admitted.

“And then the weight, when he said it, I was like, ‘Holy s**t.’ He said it so good that he sold every single thing. You can’t… First of all, everybody’s raps look terrible on paper, right? Because you don’t necessarily know, unless you’re a rapper yourself… You don’t necessarily know where,” Eminem continued. “Even if you are, you don’t know where they’re going to hit the beat at, what pocket they’re going to choose. Yeah. And he was in a ill pocket. He was like, he was kind of going and he’d go a little faster and then he kind of slowed down so you could catch what he just said.”

“But he kept your intensity, that’s the thing,” Lowe commented on Davidson’s performance.

“Yeah. His delivery was for sure really on point because it was not what I expected when I saw it,” Eminem said. “I was like, ‘Man, this is actually really good.’ The whole thing was great.”

