Chrissy Teigen Reveals She’s Quit Drinking: ‘Done With Making An A** Of Myself

Chrissy Teigen has stepped away from booze.

On Wednesday, she revealed on her Instagram Story she’s been sober for four weeks.

The reason, she explained in her post, was all due to Holly Whitaker’s self-help book Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol.

“One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” wrote Teigen, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Nov. 30.

“I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep,” she continued.

“I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” Teigen concluded.

As E! News reported, Whitaker reposted Teigen’s missive and sent her a heartfelt response.

“Thank you a thousand times over for sharing your humanity and multitudes, always,” wrote Whitaker. “Infinite gratitude for you sharing my work. With you, with you, with you.”