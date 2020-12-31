The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Welcome Everyone To Archewell Productions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking ahead to 2021.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex updated their Archewell website, named after their son Archie.

“Founded earlier this year by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell uplifts communities through non-profit partnerships and creative activations,” the couple’s reps said in a statement. “It’s a place where compassion matters, communities gather, and storytelling is the engine. The website has been updated to reflect the work Archewell has undertaken throughout 2020 and to create a place for people and communities around the world to share their stories.”

On the front page of the site, Harry and Meghan shared “A Letter for 2021”.

“I am my mother’s son. And I am our son’s mother. Together we bring you Archewell,” the letter reads. “We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike.”

The letter continues, “In the face of fear, struggle and pain, It can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action. We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world, One act of compassion at a time.”

Archewell will be the home of Harry and Meghan’s projects: the Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions.