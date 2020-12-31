Keith Urban Goes Acoustic For His Final ‘Urban Underground’ Performance Of 2020

Keith Urban doesn’t need much to entertain; give the man a guitar and a chair, and he’ll put on a show.

That’s been the spirit behind the country star’s virtual “Urban Underground” shows that he’s streamed lived on Facebook. On Wednesday he shared his final performance of 2020.

Throughout the pandemic, Urban’s fans have been watching him cut loose and have fun, with wife Nicole Kidman often seen dancing along.

For his final show of the year, Urban kicked things off with his hit “Never Gonna Be the Same”, followed by a heartfelt rendition of “Blue Ain’t Your Color”.

He followed with “Long Hot Summer”, asking viewers to imagine they were somewhere warm in order to recapture that feeling when summer’s on its way, when “everything’s happening and you’re starting to feel good.”

He concluded with “Wasted Time”, telling fans, “God bless you all, thank you so much, I will see you in 2021.”