‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Bakes A Special Cake For Hospital Where He Underwent Surgery For Hand Injury

Buddy Valastro is recovering from a freak accident that left him fearing he might lose the use of his left hand.

As his recovery progresses, however, that hasn’t stopped the “Cake Boss” star from doing what made him famous: baking fabulous, over-the-top cakes.

His latest baked effort, however, have a special significance, given that he created it to be enjoyed by the medical personnel who treated him after his horrific accident back in September, when his hand was impaled on a malfunctioning pinsetter while bowling with his family.

RELATED: ‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Faces ‘Prolonged Recovery’ After Impaling Hand In Bowling Accident

On Thursday, Valastro posted several photos to Instagram, including one of himself posing with Dr. Michelle Carlson, the surgeon at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, who operated on his damaged hand.

Another photo features the spectacular cake he baked, which, he writes in the caption, “replicates the main hospital.”

Last month, Valastro spoke with ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante about the extent of his injury.

“It’s pretty wild. I mean, I had this huge metal spike that came out,” he said. “It went right through my hand. And, you know, I had about three surgeries so far. Still swollen. You know, there’s a lot of scar tissue. Still going through a lot of physical therapy. I might need multiple surgeries. We don’t know exactly how much hand strength I will get back.”