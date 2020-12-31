Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall Surprises Chief Of Cancer Charity

Camilla threw a big surprise for a cancer hero.

In a video posted Thursday on Instagram, the Duchess of Cornwall surprises Dame Laura Lee, the Chief Executive of Maggie’s, a network of drop-in centres for people affected by cancer.

Camilla invited Lee to her home, Clarence House, to honour the unsuspecting cancer charity CEO with a special honour.

“Hello, Laura,” Camilla says as she enters the room, prompting Lee to stand up and exclaim, “Oh hello, I wasn’t expecting to see you! Hello, Your Royal Highness.”

Camilla jokes, “What a surprise finding you here. I got you here under false pretences.”

She then presents Lee with the Outstanding Contribution Award as part of the inaugural Pride of Scotland Awards.

“Outrageous! You’re outrageous!” Lee says, to which Camilla responds, “I’m afraid we’ve plotted it.”