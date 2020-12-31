Tony Hawk Shares Hilarious Story From COVID-19 Testing Site

Tony Hawk can add a COVID-19 testing site to his list of bizarre places he got recognized.

The skateboarding pro, 52, and his four children needed to get coronavirus tests on Thursday and while they all walked away with a negative test, they also got a funny story to go with.

Hawk detailed the moment on his Twitter page, revealing the nurse administering the test got a little starstruck by the athlete.

Hawk has four kids, Riley, 28, Spencer, 21, Keegan, 19 and Kadence, 12.

“At a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me and two of my kids,” Hawk recalled. “Woman looking over papers: ‘Okay… Anthony, Keegan and Kadence… Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?'”

He later assured fans that they all tested negative.

Hawk regularly details his fan encounters, in fact, last February he opened up about being mistaken for other celebs after it was revealed he was the Elephant on “The Masked Singer”.

“The misconception is that I’m complaining that I don’t get recognized. I don’t really care. I don’t expect anyone to know who I am,” he told People at the time. “I grew up as a skateboarder when skateboarding was not cool, so none of that stuff is what I was aspiring to. But when it does happen, I think it’s funny to share.”