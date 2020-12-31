Queen Elizabeth Says ‘Better Days Will Return’ In New Year’s Eve Message

Queen Elizabeth is wishing everyone a happy New Year.

In a message on Instagram, the British monarch shared her annual message before the start of 2021.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” she said.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she added.

Last week, in her Christmas message, the Queen said, “For many, this time of year will be tinged with sadness — some mourning the loss of those dear to them, and others missing friends and family members, distanced for safety, when all they really want for Christmas is a simple hug or a squeeze of the hand. If you are among them, you are not alone, and let me assure you of my thoughts and prayers.”