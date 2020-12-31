Olivia Jade Teases Return To YouTube After Mom Lori Loughlin’s Release From Prison

Prior to Lori Loughlin’s arrest, daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli was a major social media influencer, with her beauty-focused YouTube channel boasting more than 1.8 million subscribers.

Since then, the 20-year-old YouTuber has been laying low, with her channel inactive since December 2019.

However, a pair of Giannulli’s recent TikTok videos indicate that silence may soon be broken.

“Like this if I should bring back my #vlogzzzzz,” she wrote in the caption for one in which she dances around while showcasing a new look. “Also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (I can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye ily.”

@oliviajadeg like this if i should bring back my #vlogzzzzz also tried to show u guys this natural makeup look (i can do a tutorial if anyone wants) Kk bye😄🤎 ily ♬ iM sO sHyyyy yy IG reyannamariaa – chunkymonkeeyy

She then issued a second post, after a fan commented on the previous one. “Please post again on YouTube I love watching your videos!!!” the comment read.

“Thank you so much for the sweet comment,” she said in the video. “First of all, comments like this actually make my day and I’m so grateful. And, okay. I will. I guess I will come back to YouTube. What? Ah!”

On Monday, Loughlin was released from a federal prison in Dublin, California, where the “Full House” star completed her two-month sentence for paying a $500,000 bribe in order to gain her daughters’ admission into UCLA.

Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving his own five-month sentence for his role in the scheme.