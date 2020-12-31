Chloe x Halle Perform Stunning Rendition Of Single ‘Don’t Make It Harder On Me’

Chloe x Halle brought down the house with their stunning performance of “Don’t Make It Harder On Me”.

The sister duo joined Billboard for an exclusive interview and a sparkly, ’60s-inspired performance of their single.

RELATED: Beyoncé Presents Chloe x Halle With The Rising Star Award At Billboard’s Women In Music Event

Full of synchronized choreography, the live performance on the Honda Stage is not to be missed.

And during their interview, Chloe and Halle spilled on how they’re inspired by the other.

“Chloe‘s this wicked, amazing producer brain. I see her producing records for so many amazing, huge artists. I see her making her own amazing music,” Halle told the outlet about her big sis.

RELATED: Chloe x Halle Perform Breathtaking Tiny Desk Concert

“And I think you’re future’s very bright,” Chloe added, referring to Halle’s upcoming role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid”. “I think Halle’s the coolest person. She doesn’t believe me, but I’m always in awe of her.”

Chloe X Halle later performed “Baby Girl”.

“Don’t Make It Harder On Me” is off Chloe x Halle’s Grammy-nominated album Ungodly Hour.