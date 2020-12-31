The Chicks Say The Killing Of George Floyd Spurred Group’s Name Change

After two decades as the Dixie Chicks, Natalie Maines, Emily Strayer, and Martie Maguire removed the “Dixie” in 2020, renaming themselves the Chicks.

In a new interview with the Independent, the members of the group explain how the horrific death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests that ensued, prompted the decision.

It was Maines, in fact, who spearheaded the move to change their name, which became evident to her when NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its racing events.

“Oh my God,” she recalled thinking, “if NASCAR can do that, we gotta change our name, for sure.”

According to Maines, she texted Maguire and Strayer to share her concerns.

“Everybody was right on board,” said Maines. “It almost seemed like people were wondering what had taken us so long.”

Added Maguire, “People who live in the South have lived with the word ‘Dixie’ and the flag for a long time. And a lot of people not thinking of the connotations of it. I think about Dixieland music, and the flag is everywhere, but you definitely feel like you have to wake up and mature up and go, Well, wait a minute, no, this is hurtful, this is something that has very negative connotations. And it takes a movement. If Black Lives Matter and George Floyd’s murder hadn’t happened, we might’ve waited another couple of years, I don’t know, but it definitely lit a fire in us to be on the right side of history.”