Zac Clark Opens Up About His Sobriety, Clears The Air On Those ‘Champagne’ Toasts On ‘The Bachelorette’

Zac Clark is getting real about his sobriety.

During a recent joint appearance on the “Clickbait” podcast with his fiancee Tayshia Adams, “The Bachelorette” star, who has been sober since 2011, opened up about the speculation that he was drinking during his time on the show.

“No, there was no drinking on the show. Sober to me means no drugs, no alcohol, no nothing since August of 2011,” the 36-year-old explained. “And I gotta say, you know, everyone who worked on the show, anytime there was a toast, there was someone with an apple cider sparkling…”

Adams, 30, then added, “Or even ginger ale at times… But, like, regardless, who’s going to claim that they’re sober and then when it comes to a toast, be like, ‘Just one glass of champagne!’”

And according to Clark, when Adams decided to opt-out of drinking during a post-rose ceremony toast, he knew she was serious about him.

“The guy came out with the tray of champagne and there was four champagnes and one apple cider and she looks at him and she goes, ‘No, I’m drinking apple cider with him tonight,’” he recalled. “And I said, ‘What?!’ She made the guy go back, get an apple cider while all these people are waiting. So, she was on team Clarky that day, and that’s when I knew.”

And a few weeks later, they were engaged.

Clark got down on one knee during the season 16 finale of “The Bachelorette”.