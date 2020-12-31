‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn Says She And Carole Baskin Of ‘Tiger King’ Are 2020’s Biggest TV Villains

Who emerged as television’s biggest villains during the past year?

That was the question posed to Christin Quinn by The Guardian, and the “Selling Sunset” star offered a revealing response.

“Carole Baskin,” she answered, singling out the “Tiger King” subject before tacking on an addendum: “Me and Carole Baskin.”

“Tiger King”, in fact, is the show she pointed to when asked which TV series of 2020 surprised her the most.

“Tiger King really surprised me,” she said. “At first I didn’t know what it was about and was like, ‘Oh, tigers? I like tigers, cool.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, murder? Girl!’ I actually started watching it with [‘Selling Sunset’ co-star] Davina [Potratz] and all of a sudden it started taking some dark-a** turns.”

Meanwhile, Quinn also shared the TV shows she’s been bingeing during lockdown.

“I watch a lot of reality shows,” she said. “I love the Kardashians, obviously. And I love ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ and ‘Happily Ever After’ — I watch all those shows on TLC. ’90 Day Fiancé’ was the best show I discovered in lockdown. I’d never watched it before and I just got so hooked. It was the first time I had ever seen a show like that. The reunion? Oh my God, girl, I was living! I just love Larissa and Colt [from ’90 Day Fiancé’]. I just want to see more of them, they’re my favourite. I want a show just about them.”