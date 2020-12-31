BTS’ V Drops Solo Birthday Track ‘Snow Flower’

By Aynslee Darmon.

BTS’ V is going solo for his birthday.

V, who is one of seven band members of the hugely popular K-pop band, celebrated turning 25-years-old on Wednesday with his first-ever solo track, “Snow Flower”.

The single is a collab with singer-songwriter, producer and rapper Peakboy.

V posted a message to the BTS ARMY to coincide with the track, revealing the song hits close to home for the performer.

“This year feels like a stopped moment, and as the end of the year nears, I think there will be a lot of people with increased anxiety and depression,” he wrote on the Bangtan Blog. “As [the mixtape] was late, I made [the song] in a hurry, feeling sorry for ARMY. For today, I hope that white flowers will come down to your hearts and feel some warm comfort and happiness.”

The singer teased the “Snow Flower” during a Vlive livestream on Wednesday, even performing the tune exclusively for ARMY.

V is the third BTS member to debut a solo track recently, earlier in December, Jin dropped his own birthday single with “Abyss” while Jimin released “Christmas Love” ahead of the holiday season.

