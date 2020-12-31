Jared Leto Says Calling Himself A ‘Method Actor’ Can Be ‘Really Pretentious’

Jared Leto likes to keep his mind on the work.

Appearing on the new episode of Variety‘s “Awards Circuit” podcast, the actor reacts to people calling him a “method actor” based on his off-camera commitment to roles in films like “Suicide Squad”.

“I appreciate the term, I think it’s a little cloudy, the definition. And it, it could also be really pretentious as well,” he says. “I was thinking of it as my job to show up and do the best work that I can. It’s my job to show up, do whatever I can, to be over prepared. And to deliver. It’s also my job to show up and, you know, be a pleasure to work with. And, and, and, and to be collaborative, and to have a good experience on set.”

Talking about working with Denzel Washington on his new film “The Little Things”, Leto remarks, “If he walked in the room, it’s still ‘Denzel Washington’ to me. It’s not like, ‘Hey, what’s up Denzel.’ You know, he’s ‘Mr. Washington.’”

He adds, “I just have a lot of respect for him. It’s not easy to do what he’s done. And what he’s done is he’s been great in every single movie he’s ever made.”

Leto also compares his character in the film to playing the Joker in “Suicide Squad”, saying, “There are a few very few characters that you play that have absolutely no rules, you know, that you could just go to town. Sparma reminds me a little bit of that character as well in that he’s just a little outside the box. He’s someone who says everything that he thinks, basically. And he always is surprising. He’s very playful. And I found him actually quite funny as well.”