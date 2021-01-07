Ellen DeGeneres Heading Back Into The Studio After Production Pause Due To COVID-19 Spike

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was to have returned from its holiday hiatus this week, but postponed that plan as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Los Angeles, pushing the city’s hospitals to the breaking point.

According to a new report in Variety, host Ellen DeGeneres will be heading back to her studio on Monday, Jan. 11.

There will, however, be some changes, including “a skeleton staff and crew” in order to minimize the number of people needed in person. Warner Bros. Television confirmed that every member of the “Ellen” crew will continued to be paid throughout this scaled-down production period.

The show has been airing reruns since Dec. 10, when host Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she had tested positive.

According to Variety‘s earlier report, staffers on the daytime talk show received a memo on Dec. 31 telling them to work from home next week, and that there would be no new episodes filmed.

“Due to the current surge, we have decided that we will not do any shows next week and instead work from home,” producers wrote, adding that “all staff and crew will be paid for the week.” In addition, the memo also advised that a COVID-19 testing schedule for the following week was in the process of being organized.

The “Ellen” production pause came shortly after California Governor Gavin Newsom urged Hollywood studios to think about shutting down production temporarily; the entertainment industry is considered an essential service, and had been exempted from Newsom’s stay-at-home order that began on Dec. 3.

An “Ellen” spokesperson confirmed to Variety that “because of the surge in L.A., the show is taking an additional week off for the safety of crew and staff.”